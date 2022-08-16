Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Construction / DOING IT WITH HEART: American Heart Association’s 10th annual Hard Hats with Heart event (access required)

DOING IT WITH HEART: American Heart Association’s 10th annual Hard Hats with Heart event (access required)

By: Rick Benedict August 16, 2022 8:36 am

The American Heart Association’s 10th annual Hard Hats with Heart event took place Thursday at Milwaukee Tool’s office in Brookfield. The event was used to reinforce the value of heart health to people in the construction industry and improve general health in the industry, which has high rates of cardiovascular disease. About 180 people were ...

