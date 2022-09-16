Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Milwaukee County, partners show recommended route for north-south bus rapid transit plans

Milwaukee County, partners show recommended route for north-south bus rapid transit plans (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 16, 2022 12:43 pm

Milwaukee County and its partners on Friday released a recommended route for a north-south bus rapid transit route. The route would run along 27th Street in Milwaukee and stretch as far north as Glendale and as far south as Franklin. 

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

