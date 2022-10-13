Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Delavan-Darien Athletic Complex

By: Ethan Duran October 13, 2022 9:24 am

The complex will support the school district, numerous clubs and community organizations. Amenities include a synthetic turf multi-use field, separate natural turf practice fields and a new running track. 

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter.

