The exterior of the AVENIR apartments in downtown Madison. Exterior photo.

Interior – apartment kitchen.





It was once an underutilized site in downtown Madison.

Now, this stretch of land in the city’s Bassett neighborhood is teeming with activity thanks to the addition of the AVENIR Apartments.

Keller Real Estate Group demolished nine outdated rental properties to make way for the redevelopment. Work began in December 2020 and was completed last September.

VJS Construction Services was the general contractor on the project.

The name of the development — AVENIR — is inspired by its French definition, the future. “I can think of no better name for a project that is really looking forward in downtown Madison,” said Dave Keller, owner of Keller Real Estate Group.

The six-story, mixed-use development features 96 apartments consisting of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. There is 2,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, 100 heated indoor parking spaces, over 100 enclosed bike parking spots and a bike maintenance station for residents.

AVENIR is nestled between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, close to the Capitol, Kohl Center and University of Wisconsin-Madison. The landscape design has preserved the existing large trees, and the newly planted double tree canopy helps create a special sense of place for the neighborhood.

“AVENIR is an icon for the street and revitalizes the West Washington Avenue corridor,” said Pamela Lyons, communications manager with VJS. “It transforms a prominent and formerly underutilized downtown site into a vibrant multifamily community that will create a signature gateway to the downtown and add much needed density to the existing housing.”