Mequon-Thiensville School District Referendum Project

In April 2020, voters in Mequon and Thiensville approved a $55.7 million referendum to address facility needs across the communities’ joint school district.

Hunzinger Construction was hired to oversee the project. Because of the pandemic, the company immediately had to shift its operations. Design and preconstruction meetings were held remotely, allowing the project to continue on time.

Construction began in April 2021 with Hunzinger enacting strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols that gave crews the abililty to continue working through the pandemic.

The project included six schools and one community center totaling almost 200,000 square feet. The investments were comprised of classroom, gymnasium and cafeteria additions and safety, security and ADA improvements at Wilson Elementary, Oriole Lane Elementary and Donges Bay Elementary schools.

There were also additions and interior renovations to Steffen and Lake Shore Middle schools, Homestead High School and the Range Line Community Center.

The traffic patterns for busses and cars were reconfigured at the schools, providing a safer pick up and drop off for parents and students.

“The projects were a huge success with the students, parents, staff and taxpayers all thrilled with the results,” said Joan Zepecki, Hunzinger Construction Company’s diversity and community outreach coordinator.

Construction was completed last September. Mequon-Thiensville School District Superintendent of Schools Matthew Joynt said the investment was a “bold step forward by our community that will serve our school district and all residents well into the future.

“We are pleased to add to the vitality of our community through our strong public schools.”