Ronald McDonald House Charities Housing

A guest room. Tricia Shay Large commercial kitchen for families to use and community volunteers to come in and prepare dinners for the guests. Tricia Shay

Community Kitchen. Tricia Shay Exterior back of the building facing the gardens and the conservancy. Tricia Shay





A home away from home.

That’s the concept behind the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which have helped house families with critically ill children at little to no cost for more than 50 years.

Over the years, the need for this kind of housing has continued to grow. That’s especially true at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, which undertook an expansion project in June 2021.

The two-story expansion led by CG Schmidt was completed in September 2022. It includes 10 guest rooms, a common kitchen area, a new main entry and reception area, community room, event kitchen, and play and activity areas. The basement addition features storage areas as well as 32 underground parking spaces.

“The new expansion meets the needs of more families and promotes an atmosphere of healing through daylighting, warm colors and nature,” said Maddy Tarbox, director of marketing at Continuum Architects and Planners, which provided architecture services on the project. “The design flexibility allows families to be with their ill child whenever possible to support family connection, healing and interaction. Design strategies are directly linked to positive outcomes related to health care.

“The design approach continued this process while being mindful of designing for the whole family by creating a homelike environment where siblings and parents can connect and share with others, Tarbox added.”

Numerous safety initiatives were implemented during the build. CG Schmidt posted job site safety and communication boards on each floor, and on-site Superintendent Phil Lloyd would update the boards with pictures and other information to keep safety front of mind.