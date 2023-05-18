This photo shows the two types of exterior masonry used on the building. The natural stones were hand picked by masons and installed on the building. Burnt orange metal siding and blue fascia was then installed. Remington Stittleburg Masons constructed the interior walls with decorative CMU located on both travel corridors. Remington Stittleburg

Crews used a combination of decorative stone and brick masonry combined with the fascia, siding and glass windows. The unique butterfly roof is designed to allow daylight into the building. Amber Joseph – Hazel Media This photo shows the enormous indoor parking garage. This garage was designed for future expansion if needed. The wash bay/sally-port can be found through the open overhead door. Amber Joseph – Hazel Media





The new Sauk Prairie Police Station is a game-changer for the local community.

The station, which was completed in June 2022, replaces an aging municipal building that housed the department in Prairie du Sac. It features police personnel offices, community conference rooms, exercise and wellness areas, evidence processing rooms and a large indoor parking garage.

Using a butterfly-style roof and clerestory windows, natural daylighting shines into the briefing and walking corridors. Decorative natural stone and brick cover the exterior intermixed by burnt orange metal siding and blue fascia, broadcasting a premium look to the new building.

Kraemer Brothers served as the general contractor on the project, and sustainability was front and center during the construction process. Kraemer built three rainwater retention ponds, installed electric vehicle chargers and set up photovoltaic solar panels covering the entire garage roof, creating an abundance of electricity for the building.

Security features include bullet-resistant wall panels, doors and frames, a locking gate system, special access doors and security cameras.

“The intention of the new facility is to operate as a fully functioning police station with a large indoor parking garage, while also providing space for the community to use in the conference room,” said Remington Stittleburg, marketing specialist with Kraemer.

“The contemporary police station design supports public safety while also providing a welcoming community space. As a public municipal building, this will serve the community for years to come.

Recognizing the need for more than just a run-of-the-mill pre-engineered building, the community now boasts about its presence.”