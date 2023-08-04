Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Heart of the matter (PHOTOS)

By: Kevin Harnack August 4, 2023 7:41 am

Members of Wisconsin’s construction community gathered Thursday during the American Heart Association’s Milwaukee Hard Hats with Heart event held at Milwaukee Tool in Brookfield. The event featured networking, dinner and an auction with proceeds benefiting the organization. Hard Hats with Heart‘s goal is to raise awareness of heart health and overall wellness within construction, an industry that is disproportionately impacted by cardiovascular disease. About 200 people attended the 11th annual event.

Photos by Kevin Harnack


