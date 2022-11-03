Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
STEM-ing the tide (PHOTOS)

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 3, 2022 9:12 am

Nearly 100 area high school girls received hands-on experience by meeting with women who work in local STEM careers during the annual Smart Girls Rock! event on Wednesday at Walbec Group’s office in Greenville. The day’s activities featured speed mentoring with women in STEM-related professions and interactive group activities that exposed students to STEM careers in high demand. The event was presented by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.

