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Steve Curry of Knutson Construction dies at 74

Bridgetower Media Newswires//August 3, 2026//

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Steve Curry of Knutson Construction dies at 74

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Steve Curry. (Knutson Construction)

Steve Curry of Knutson Construction dies at 74

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires//August 3, 2026//

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By BRIAN JOHNSON

BridgeTower Media Newswires

Steve Curry, the former CEO of St. Louis Park-based Knutson Construction, has died after a battle with glioblastoma, the company said Monday.

Curry, who died on July 26 at the age of 74, joined the company in 1986 and was CEO from 1992 to 2019, Knutson said in a press release. He also served as chairman of the board of directors.

Steve’s son, John Curry, became CEO in 2022.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of my father, Steve Curry. His legacy at Knutson is not defined by growth, projects or milestones but lives on through the purpose, values, and culture that he created that will continue to guide Knutson for another 100 years,” John Curry said in a press release.

“We’re inspired by my father’s forward thinking and intentional planning as it relates to Knutson’s board, leadership and ownership succession as this allows Knutson to carry on his legacy and vision to make a positive impact in the lives of our employees, clients, partners and communities for decades to come.”

Steve Curry was a second-generation leader at , which was founded in 1911 by Norwegian immigrant Thor Knutson. Steve’s father, John A. Curry, acquired the company from the Knutson family in 1985.

During his tenure as CEO, Steve Curry “led the now 115-year-old company through significant growth and industry change, helping establish Knutson as a leading commercial general contractor in the Upper Midwest,” according to an online obituary.

The obituary, published in the Star Tribune, also notes that Steve Curry helped lead the Edina High School Hockey team to its first state championship in 1969. He later served as team captain of the University of Notre Dame hockey team.

Tags: Knutson Construction, Minnesota

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