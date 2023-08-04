Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Pre-Bid Meetings / Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of August 7, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of August 7, 2023

By: Rick Benedict August 4, 2023 6:00 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
8-Aug 9:00 AM Monroe Green County Property Committee, Justice Center Office Buildout 851719 No
8-Aug 10:00 AM Madison City of Madison, Fire Station 2 Lighting Retrofit 852972 No
8-Aug 2:00 PM Antigo Northcentral Technical College District, Antigo Saw Mill Addition NTC Antigo Campus 853984 No
8-Aug 10:00 AM Greenville Village of Greenville, Village Hall Remodel 853250 No
8-Aug 10:00 AM Green Bay City of Green Bay, Parks 9-23 Bay Beach Pavillion Reroof 853252 No
9-Aug 8:00 AM Denmark Village of Denmark, Renovation For Denmark Village Hall 852708 No
10-Aug 10:30 AM Madison City of Madison, Village on Park Parking Structure and Site Work 853301 No
10-Aug 1:00 PM Milwaukee Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Re-Bid Engineering Services – Milorganite Dryer Exhaust Duct Header and Damper Replacement at Jones Island WRF 852929 No

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo