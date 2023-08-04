Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of August 7, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|8-Aug
|9:00 AM
|Monroe
|Green County Property Committee, Justice Center Office Buildout
|851719
|No
|8-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Fire Station 2 Lighting Retrofit
|852972
|No
|8-Aug
|2:00 PM
|Antigo
|Northcentral Technical College District, Antigo Saw Mill Addition NTC Antigo Campus
|853984
|No
|8-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Greenville
|Village of Greenville, Village Hall Remodel
|853250
|No
|8-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|City of Green Bay, Parks 9-23 Bay Beach Pavillion Reroof
|853252
|No
|9-Aug
|8:00 AM
|Denmark
|Village of Denmark, Renovation For Denmark Village Hall
|852708
|No
|10-Aug
|10:30 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Village on Park Parking Structure and Site Work
|853301
|No
|10-Aug
|1:00 PM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Re-Bid Engineering Services – Milorganite Dryer Exhaust Duct Header and Damper Replacement at Jones Island WRF
|852929
|No