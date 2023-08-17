Toni Keegan – HNTB Corp.

Toni Keegan works on some of Wisconsin’s largest roadway reconstruction projects, including the Zoo Interchange, Interstate 94 North-South and the Foxconn local development roads in Racine and Kenosha counties.

Keegan, a construction traffic management project manager in HNTB’s traffic department, is a veteran of the industry with 24 years of experience — the last nine of which have been spent with HNTB.

“Toni has built tremendous relationships within the industry and is considered a trusted adviser on many levels,” said Jason Matson, senior transportation engineer at HNTB. “She is a leader in the construction traffic management practice at the HNTB Wisconsin office and is regularly consulted by other offices due to her extensive knowledge base.”

Keegan enjoys her job but said there are a lot of challenges that come with the work.

“Working in the construction industry has provided a constant challenge as prompt decisions need to be made regarding complex issues by utilizing a multitude of resources to ensure every detail is being considered,” she said.

“I’m typically involved in projects that require an incredible amount of coordination between multiple project teams, governmental agencies and contractors, which can become very complicated.”

Outside of work, Keegan enjoys giving back to the community and getting outdoors. She regularly volunteers for the Intelligent Transportation Systems Conference and other transportation-related events throughout the year.

Her love for exploring nature includes hiking the steep switchbacks through Zion National Park, multiple ski trips to Colorado and enjoying Niagara Falls and Mount Rushmore.

She is also engaged in the West Bend High School’s athletic program due to her three daughters’ current and former involvement in the volleyball and track and field teams. Keegan helps with team fundraising, assisting with special events, hosting team dinners and occasional coaching activities.