Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|STC Bidders, Multi Building Fire Alarm System Renovation Phases 10 and 11, University of Wisconsin – Madison
|877796-STC
|No
|10:00 AM
|Eau Claire
|Eau Claire County, 2023 Lake Eau Claire Dredging
|879414
|No
|11:00 AM
|La Pointe
|Lighting Improvements, Madeline Island Historical Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, La Pointe
|875597
|No
|11:00 AM
|Mequon
|City of Mequon – Combined Concession and Restroom Facility at Lemke Park
|8788951
|No
|10:00 AM
|Potage
|STC Bidders, Fire Alarm Upgrade, Columbia Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Portage
|876674-STC
|No
|10:30 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee County, Fire Protection System Upgrades – Senior Center
|878940
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|De Pere
|City of De Pere, Southwest Park Restroom Restoration
|880521
|No
|1:00 PM
|Sheoygan Falls
|City of Sheboygan Falls, Fond du Lac Avenue Booster Station Improvements
|880342
|No
|11:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, Port Washington Rd Pump Station
|881639
|No
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LC, FO PS0401 Potable Waterline Repairs
|879826
|No
|11:00 AM
|Virtual
|Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, On Call Mechanical & Piping Repairs
|878925
|No
|10:00 AM
|Mauston
|City of Mauston, 2023 Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade
|879958
|No
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|GPC Bidders, Re-Bid- Exterior Masonry Cleaning And Bird Netting Replacement, State Capitol Building, Department Of Administration, Madison
|878985-GPC
|No
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Dredged Material Management Facility
|881600
|No
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh
|869676-GPC 869681-MEP
|No
|9:00 AM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee County, Dretzka Park Golf Cart Path Construction
|881583
|No
|1:00 PM
|Virtual
|Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 2024 Televising and Cleaning
|877614
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Primary and Secondary Electrical Upgrades, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay
|876672
|No
|10:00 AM
|Port Washington
|Ozaukee County, Salt Brine Building
|880177
|No
|10:00 AM
|Waupun
|Exterior Door Replacements, Waupun Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections
|873750
|No
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee County, Architectural Professional Services at Milwaukee County
|881534
|No