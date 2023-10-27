Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//October 27, 2023//

Home>Pre-Bid Meetings>

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 30, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//October 27, 2023//

Listen to this article

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
10:00 AM Madison STC Bidders, Multi Building Fire Alarm System Renovation Phases 10 and 11, University of Wisconsin – Madison 877796-STC No
10:00 AM Eau Claire Eau Claire County,                                                                 2023 Lake Eau Claire Dredging 879414 No
11:00 AM La Pointe Lighting Improvements, Madeline Island Historical Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, La Pointe 875597 No
11:00 AM Mequon City of Mequon –                                                                         Combined Concession and Restroom Facility at Lemke Park 8788951 No
10:00 AM Potage STC Bidders, Fire Alarm Upgrade, Columbia Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Portage 876674-STC No
10:30 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee County,                                                                       Fire Protection System Upgrades – Senior Center 878940 Yes
9:00 AM De Pere City of De Pere,                                                                 Southwest Park Restroom Restoration 880521 No
1:00 PM Sheoygan Falls City of Sheboygan Falls, Fond du Lac Avenue Booster Station Improvements 880342 No
11:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC,                                                          Port Washington Rd Pump Station 881639 No
10:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LC, FO PS0401 Potable Waterline Repairs 879826 No
11:00 AM Virtual Veolia Water Milwaukee LLC, On Call Mechanical & Piping Repairs 878925 No
10:00 AM Mauston City of Mauston,                                                                  2023 Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade 879958 No
10:00 AM Madison GPC Bidders, Re-Bid- Exterior Masonry Cleaning And Bird Netting Replacement, State Capitol Building, Department Of Administration, Madison 878985-GPC No
10:00 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Dredged Material Management Facility 881600 No
10:00 AM Oshkosh GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – North Building Units 9 and 10 Wet Cell Remodel, Wisconsin Resource Center, Winnebago, Department of Health Services, Oshkosh 869676-GPC    869681-MEP No
9:00 AM Virtual Milwaukee County, Dretzka Park Golf Cart Path Construction 881583 No
1:00 PM Virtual Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 2024 Televising and Cleaning 877614 Yes
10:00 AM Green Bay Primary and Secondary Electrical Upgrades, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay 876672 No
10:00 AM Port Washington Ozaukee County,                                                                        Salt Brine Building 880177 No
10:00 AM Waupun Exterior Door Replacements, Waupun Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections 873750 No
2:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee County, Architectural Professional Services at Milwaukee County 881534 No

Related Content

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 23, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 20, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 16, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 13, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 9, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 6, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 2, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 29, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 18, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 15, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 11, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 8, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles