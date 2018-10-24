Wisconsin Builders Association endorses Walker in contentious re-election race

The Wisconsin Builders Association, a state homebuilders group, has endorsed Gov. Scott Walker in his close race for re-election this fall.

The association, which represents 4,000 members of the house-building industry in Wisconsin, cited in its endorsement Walker’s commitment to keeping taxes low and his work to simply the process used to approve permit applications. The group has worked with the Walker administration to eliminate the state portion of Wisconsin’s property tax and retain historic tax credits, according to a news release.

Walker’s Democratic opponent in the general election is state superintendent of schools Tony Evers. Their support within the construction industry has broken down along largely predictable lines. Evers has collected endorsements from various union groups such as the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council. Walker, meanwhile, has won an endorsement from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, a largely non-union trades group.

Steve Atkins, president of the Wisconsin Builders Association, said Walker has many accomplishments to his name.

“Thanks to Gov. Walker’s reforms, property taxes are lower and our economy is booming. We are proud to endorse Gov. Walker because of his record of reform and know that his agenda will keep Wisconsin working for generations to come,” Atkins said in an official statement. “We look forward to working with him in the coming years to continue to make Wisconsin a great place to live and raise a family.”