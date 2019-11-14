Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin unemployment rate up for fifth straight month

Wisconsin unemployment rate up for fifth straight month

By: Associated Press November 14, 2019 2:59 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is up for a fifth straight month and half a percentage point since a record low in May.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in October was 3.3%. That is up from 3.2% the month before and 2.8% in April and May. That tied a record low for the state.

The October rate is also three-tenths of a point ahead of where it was a year ago. But it remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Wisconsin lost 1,100 private sector jobs between September and October. The state was up 17,200 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo