Wisconsin airports to receive $6.7M for projects

Two Wisconsin airports are getting $6.7 million in federal infrastructure grants to pay for runway improvements.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Friday that Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport and Price County airport will each receive a grant as part of $485 million being put into airports around the country.

General Mitchell will get $4.2 million to rehabilitate a runway and Price County will get $2.4 million to rebuild a runway.

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.