ABC of Wisconsin endorses Tiffany for congress

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin has endorsed state Sen. Tom Tiffany in his run for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional district.

Tiffany, a Republican from Minocqua, is running to replace GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, who left his seat in September. ABC of Wisconsin, a construction trade group that represents nearly 900 mainly non-union contractors.

“Congress is going to be dealing with complex and significant issues, and we cannot afford to elect someone who needs on-the-job training,” said ABC of Wisconsin President John Mielke in a statement. “Tom has a track record of getting things done in Wisconsin, and I am confident he will be able to build on his past success in D.C.”

Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District includes parts of 20 counties in the northern parts of the state.

Retired Army Capt. Jason Church, of Hudson, and the businessman Michael Opela Sr., of Edgar, have also said they will run as Republicans for the seat. Tricia Zunker, the Wausau School Board president and an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation, will run as a Democrat. A primary election is scheduled for Feb. 18 and the general election is May 12.

“I’m honored to have the support of the hard-working hard hats who are literally building the Wisconsin economy,” Tiffany said in a statement. “And I promise that I will continue to cut the government red tape that binds small businesses from fair and open competition.”