Contractor ruptures gas line in downtown Milwaukee

A contractor working in downtown Milwaukee on Monday damaged a gas line in the 200 block of West Wells Street, causing a leak.

According to the utility company We Energies, a contractor working in the area damaged equipment that caused the gas leak just before noon Monday. At about 12:40 p.m., the We Energies spokeswoman Alison Trouy said the utility had stopped the flow of gas to the area, and that crews were working to stop the leak at its source.

Trouy said the utility was still investigating the incident and didn’t provide further details about its cause.

This story will be updated