Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Contractor ruptures gas line in downtown Milwaukee

Contractor ruptures gas line in downtown Milwaukee

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 3, 2020 1:08 pm

A contractor working in downtown Milwaukee on Monday damaged a gas line in the 200 block of West Wells Street, causing a leak.

According to the utility company We Energies, a contractor working in the area damaged equipment that caused the gas leak just before noon Monday. At about 12:40 p.m., the We Energies spokeswoman Alison Trouy said the utility had stopped the flow of gas to the area, and that crews were working to stop the leak at its source.

Trouy said the utility was still investigating the incident and didn’t provide further details about its cause.

This story will be updated  

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo