Army Corps picks contractors for COVID-19 overflow center at State Fair Park

The Army Corps of Engineers is moving ahead with building an overflow center for COVID-19 patients at State Fair Park in West Allis and has hired Gilbane and a number of other contractors to work on the project.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the Corps is beginning the development of the so-called Alternative Care Facility that would house coronavirus patients that aren’t exhibiting acute symptoms to prevent overwhelming hospitals.

The Army Corps of Engineers has hired Gilbane to build the center along with several other local contractors, including HGA Architects and Engineers, of Milwaukee, Johnson Controls, Staff Electric, of Menomonee Falls, J.F. Ahern, of Fond du Lac, and Hetzel Sanfilippo, of Pewaukee.

Gilbane has a longstanding Milwaukee office. The company’s California-based federal contracting arm was the lone bidder on the State Fair park job and was awarded a $10 million contract to convert the park into an alternative care center on Tuesday, according to a federal bid award notice posted on Wednesday. The project has an estimated completion date of April 24.

The Corps typically needs a week or two to build such centers. Evers’ office did not release information on Thursday about the center’s operations, how many patients the center would hold, when construction would begin, or when the project would be completed. During a news conference Wednesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said officials were still unsure when construction could begin on the center or when it would need to open.

“We are extremely appreciative of FEMA and the Army Corp of Engineers for their responsiveness as we continue to see an increase in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “This alternative care facility will be a critical addition to the southeastern region of our state and will be essential to continuing to ensure our healthcare systems are not overwhelmed.”

The Alternative Care Facility would treat COVID-19 patients without acute symptoms to avoid overwhelming hospitals as the number of cases continues to increase. The Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center chose the state fair park grounds for the centers after touring a number of other sites in the Milwaukee area. The state fair park grounds have a “natural perimeter,” various large venues and other accommodations that make it a good candidate for the facility, officials said last week.