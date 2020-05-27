Barrett picks Crump to succeed Marcoux as Milwaukee development chief

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has appointed Lafayette Crump to replace the retiring city development chief Rocky Marcoux.

A Milwaukee native and attorney, Crump has worked for years for the consulting firm Prism Technical Management & Marketing, which has helped connect general contractors with minority- and women-owned firms for some of the largest development projects in the city. This past year, Crump also served as chief diversity, vendor and engagement officer at the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee for the Democratic National Convention.

Crump will succeed Marcoux as commissioner of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, the city’s lead development agency. Marcoux, who has led the department for 16 years, announced on Wednesday that he plans to retire from that post. Crump’s appointment to the position is subject to confirmation by the Common Council.

“Lafayette Crump is an ideal candidate to lead the Department of City Development because of his remarkable qualifications and his strong commitment to connect everyone with Milwaukee’s economic success,” Barrett said in a statement. “Throughout this city there are opportunities for new investment, more jobs, and improved inclusiveness. Commissioner Crump will be a champion of this economic development work.”

As a leader at Prism, a company founded by his parents, Crump advised project managers on hiring subcontractors for the Northwestern Mutual Tower, the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee streetcar and other prominent projects. He’s also an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School and holds a law degree from Duke University.

As head of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, Crump will oversee the city’s Redevelopment Authority and Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation, which are housed in the department.

Also on Wednesday, Barrett announced the reappointment of: