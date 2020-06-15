Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Regulators dismiss challenge to 65-watt wind farm in Green County

Regulators dismiss challenge to 65-watt wind farm in Green County

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 15, 2020 3:04 pm

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission last week dismissed an attempt to block the proposed construction of a 65-watt wind farm in Green County, siding with local officials who had approved the project.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo