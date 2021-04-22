Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Tom’s Drive In/Holidays Pub & Grill

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 22, 2021 6:09 am

Tom’s Drive In opened its first restaurant across from Telulah Park in Appleton. This latest addition will bring the chain to a total of eight locations, including the seven is has in the Fox Valley and one in Sheboygan.

