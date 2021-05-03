Quantcast
JP Cullen promotes Pearson, Strader

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 3, 2021 10:13 am

Josh Pearson and Aaron Strader have been promoted at JP Cullen.

Pearson has been promoted to vice president of Preconstruction and Estimating. He has been with JP Cullen for over 15 years, playing an important role in estimating and project management. During his time at JP Cullen he has demonstrated excellent leadership skills.

Strader moves into leading JP Cullen’s Healthcare Estimating Team.

He has made an impact in building and leading JP Cullen’s estimating department for its Milwaukee Division over the last four years. During this time, he has developed into an expert in health care construction.

