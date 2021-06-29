Quantcast
Milwaukee leaders pitch $150M for affordable housing as part of stimulus spending plan

Milwaukee leaders pitch $150M for affordable housing as part of stimulus spending plan

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 29, 2021 3:21 pm

Milwaukee aldermen on Tuesday proposed using about a third of the nearly $400 million the city is due to receive in federal COVID-19 aid on affordable housing, as Mayor Tom Barrett's administration plans to release its own spending plan later this week.

