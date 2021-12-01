EUA, Performa to merge early next year

Eppstein Uhen Architects and Performa, two architecture firms with strong ties to Wisconsin, announced plans Wednesday to merge in the early part of next year.

When completed on Jan. 31, the merger will make Eppstein Uhen an architecture, engineering and interior-design firm with more than 250 employees in offices in Milwaukee, De Pere and Madison in Wisconsin, as well as in Denver and Atlanta. In a press release announcing the plans, company officials said combining the two firms will allow them to make better use of their complementary strengths.

Eppstein Uhen’s specialties lie in school, workplace, health care, senior-living, industrial, mixed-use, aerospace and science and technology projects. Performa’s are in corporate office, industrial and manufacturing, higher education and faith and mission-based projects. Performa will also bring a 50-person team with expertise in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural-engineering work.

The two firms have worked together on various projects in recent years. These include work for Howard-Suamico School District, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Baker Tilly and FORE Development.

As part of the merger, Performa CEO Doug Page will join Eppstein Uhen’s board as vice president, overseeing the combined company’s studios in De Pere and Atlanta. And two other Peforma owners, Brian Netzel and Matt Marek, will become shareholders.