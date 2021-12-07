Local transit services to get almost $4M for seniors, disabled

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have announced that local transit services for seniors and those with disabilities will receive nearly $4 million in state and federal funds.

“Fixing our roads and ensuring everyone has access to safe, reliable transportation is an essential part of our economic recovery efforts from this pandemic,” Evers said in a news release. “The grants announced (Monday) build on our efforts to ensure transportation opportunities across our state.”

“We are pleased to support organizations that provide basic mobility all across Wisconsin,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a news release. “Through this program, we are helping to get people, wherever they live in our state, to medical appointments, work, school and family.”

The $3,990,287 administered by WisDOT through the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program will go to 50 agencies in Wisconsin.

The program grants are awarded to assist local public bodies and private, non-profit agencies with providing transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Such services include mobility management, operating assistance and vehicle purchases.

Under federal transportation law, the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton and Green Bay administer the federal 5310 program for their geographic areas. They coordinate with WisDOT to ensure continuity of the application and project selection process. WisDOT continues to administer the specialized transportation program for the rural and smaller urban areas of the state.