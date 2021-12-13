Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / Transportation Projects Commission to talk MKE’s 794 intersection, LAX corridor in annual meeting (access required)

Transportation Projects Commission to talk MKE’s 794 intersection, LAX corridor in annual meeting (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] December 13, 2021 3:17 pm

Wisconsin's Transportation Projects Commission will convene on Wednesday for its annual meeting to review major road projects in the state.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo