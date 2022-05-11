Daily Reporter honors its annual Top Projects

The Daily Reporter on Wednesday honored 40 of the best projects from around the state during its annual Top Projects celebration at the Brookfield Conference Center.
The 23rd annual event showcased the achievements of the Wisconsin AEC industry.
The event included awards for the 40 best projects and the annual People’s Choice and Best in Show (project of the year) awards.
Top Projects of 2021
Acuity North East Parking Structure & Fieldhouse
Aurora Medical Center Mount Pleasant
Calhoun Road (CTH M to STH 190)
Central Standard Craft Distillery
Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Rock County Resource Center
Forest County Potawatomi Community Center
Green Bay Packaging New Recycled Paper Mill
Iowa County Law Enforcement Center
Komatsu South Harbor Campus Office Building & Parking Structure
Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield
Seeds of Health H.S. Journal Square Campus
St. Francis Monastery Renovation and Addition
The Nick, UW Madison Campus Recreational Facility
ULINE W8 & I7 Warehouse and Distribution Center Facilities
University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Boebel Hall
Velo Village Apartments at Ballpark Commons
Waukesha County Courthouse Addition
WEC Energy Group Public Service Building – Steam Damage Repairs
West De Pere Intermediate School