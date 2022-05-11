Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Daily Reporter honors its annual Top Projects

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 11, 2022 4:30 pm

The Daily Reporter on Wednesday honored 40 of the best projects from around the state during its annual Top Projects celebration at the Brookfield Conference Center.

The 23rd annual event showcased the achievements of the Wisconsin AEC industry.

The event included awards for the 40 best projects and the annual People’s Choice and Best in Show (project of the year) awards.

Top Projects of 2021

42 Hundred on the Lake

87th Street Reconstruction

ABC Supply Stadium

Acuity North East Parking Structure & Fieldhouse

Aurora Medical Center Mount Pleasant

Bayshore

Calhoun Road (CTH M to STH 190)

Cedarburg High School

Central Standard Craft Distillery

Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Rock County Resource Center

Forest County Potawatomi Community Center

Green Bay Packaging New Recycled Paper Mill

Harvest Intermediate School

Hmong American Peace Academy

Iowa County Law Enforcement Center

Karcher Middle School

Kathy’s House

Komatsu South Harbor Campus Office Building & Parking Structure

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield

MSOE Hermann Viets Tower

Promega Corporation Chappelle Manufacturing Center

River Flats Apartments

Seeds of Health H.S. Journal Square Campus

Sheboygan Harbor Phase 1

St. Francis Monastery Renovation and Addition

St. Joan of Arc Chapel

The Avenue

The Lincoln Academy

The Nick, UW Madison Campus Recreational Facility

The Oriental Theatre

ULINE W8 & I7 Warehouse and Distribution Center Facilities

University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Boebel Hall

VA Milwaukee Soldier’s Home

Velo Village Apartments at Ballpark Commons

Vista West

Waukesha City Hall

Waukesha County Courthouse Addition

WEC Energy Group Public Service Building – Steam Damage Repairs

West De Pere Intermediate School

Wonderground

