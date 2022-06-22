Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
AGC questions Biden’s call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes (access required)

By: Associated Press June 22, 2022 3:56 pm

Josh Boak Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A national trades group is questioning President Joe Biden’s plan to suspend federal gas and diesel taxes, saying it will deprive the government of money needed for infrastructure projects while doing little to compensate for inflation. “Instead of helping motorists, this ill-conceived proposal will make the cost of shipping and commuting ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

