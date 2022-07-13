Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press July 13, 2022 12:44 pm

The Dane County Regional Airport will receive $2.6 million from the federal infrastructure bill to resurface pavement, install LED traffic lights and undertake other projects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

