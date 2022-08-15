Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Milwaukee County announced an opening date for its new Mental Health Emergency Center

By: Ethan Duran August 15, 2022 2:11 pm

Milwaukee County will move from the Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center in September, a spokesperson for the county said on Monday. 

