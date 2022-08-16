Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
North Shore Bank branch moves out of south side supermarket, constructs building across street

El Rey Food Mart will have space to grow while the bank continues to serve the community, a spokesperson said.

By: Ethan Duran August 16, 2022 9:05 am

North Shore Bank will move its current site inside a south side supermarket to a newly constructed building across the street, the bank announced on Monday. 

