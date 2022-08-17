Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Inflation Reduction Act’s climate promise relies heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline (access required)

Inflation Reduction Act’s climate promise relies heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline (access required)

By: Associated Press August 17, 2022 10:03 am

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, energy and health care bill on Aug. 16, legislation that contains about $370 billion for clean-energy development and combatting climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo