Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state (access required)

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state (access required)

By: Ethan Duran March 21, 2023 9:36 am

1. AMOUNT: $34,236,085 AWARDED TO: Payne & Dolan, Inc., Waukesha PROJECT: WisDOT Feb Project 2. Project Center ID: 621215 Mount Horeb-Madison; Town Hall Road to CTH Pd, USH 18 Dane Co. Excavation, Base, HMA Pavement, Concrete Pavement, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Signs, Beam Guard, Pavement Marking, Traffic Signals, Street Lighting, Structure Rehabilitation. 2. AMOUNT: $8,854,050 AWARDED TO: Monarch Paving ...

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo