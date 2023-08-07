Kozak, Hundt promoted to leadership for Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction

Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction announced Kelly Kozak and Henry Hundt have been promoted to leadership positions for the organization.

Kozack, vice president of finance and administration, joined Hoffman in 2021 as director of accounting, Hoffman officials said. She oversees Hoffman’s operational teams in risk management, accounting, office management and human resources. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay and is a certified public accountant. Before working at Hoffman, she was a controller at a construction firm and a senior accountant at CliftonLarsenAllen in the audit department.

Hundt is the firm’s new sustainability leader after working with Hoffman since 2017 as a renewable energy design and planning consultant, officials said. His past work focused on techno-economic modeling for storage and microgrids, net-zero energy building implementation and project management, and full electric building design optimization, officials added. He holds a master’s degree in public affairs with a focus on energy analysis from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He graduated from Cornell College and holds a sustainable energy certificate from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.