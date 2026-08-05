Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Milwaukee County nears deal for former medical examiner’s office

Ethan Duran//August 5, 2026//

Home>Today's News>

Milwaukee County nears deal for former medical examiner’s office

milwaukee_medical_examiners_office_google_maps

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office Building at 933 W. Highland Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. (Google Maps)

Milwaukee County nears deal for former medical examiner’s office

By: Ethan Duran//August 5, 2026//

Listen to this article

A -based developer could be the next selection to redevelop the future former Medical Examiner’s Office building in the city’s downtown.

The Milwaukee County Department of Administrative Services – Economic Development and Real Estate Services Division on Wednesday shared that it had the intent to award an agreement to Milwaukee-based BBE Investment & Development, LLC, to buy and develop the office at 933 W. Highland Ave. in Milwaukee. The county issued a request for proposals in March.

The intent to award gives unsuccessful bidders a chance to protest the winning bid, according to Milwaukee County ordinances.

is led by Zuwena Cotton. In 2022, Cotton proposed plans for a five-story apartment building to replace an Art Deco commercial building in Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street area. Those plans have been reworked over the years.

Cotton’s firm also owns the Historic 10th Street Residences at 1004 N. 10th St. after buying the building out of receivership, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

BBE Investment & Development officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The medical examiner’s office is gearing up to move into the new Forensic Science and Protective Medicine Facility at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa.

The new location will be home to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, the State of Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Crime Lab and an organ and tissue bank for Versiti.

C.D. Smith Construction completed the facility in spring 2026 and state and county agencies are moving this summer on a rolling basis, a Milwaukee County spokesperson said.

There will be an official opening in early fall when all tenants are moved in. It’s likely the Medical Examiner’s Office will move in this month.

The former medical examiner building is on a 1.07-acre parcel and was originally built in 1931. The 58,000-square-foot structure was converted by the county in 1989.

Tags: Forensic Science and Protective Medicine Facility, request for proposals, Milwaukee, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Milwaukee County, redevelopment, BBE Investment & Development

Related Articles

Related Content

CBA Building

Chain automotive repair shop starts construction in New Berlin

Christian Brothers Automotive has begun building a 5,000-square-foot repair shop in New Berlin, marking its fi[...]

August 5, 2026
mke_co_report

Milwaukee County opens bids for old public museum site

Milwaukee County has opened an RFP for developers to propose plans for the old Milwaukee Public Museum site at[...]

August 5, 2026
Construction at De Pere High School is shown July 9. Portions of the school flooded amid heavy storms July 8.

De Pere High School hit with $275K repair costs after flood

De Pere High School will need more than $275,000 for repairs after being hit with flooding on July 8, the dist[...]

August 5, 2026
Depositphotos_689547956_L

Groups join Ojibwe against Wisconsin Line 5 project

Groups joined the Bad River Ojibwe Band challenging the Line 5 pipeline reroute in northern Wisconsin.

August 4, 2026
steve_curry_knutson_construction

Steve Curry of Knutson Construction dies at 74

Steve Curry, a second-generation leader at Minnesota contractor Knutson Construction, died at 74 after battlin[...]

August 3, 2026
New home construction framing.

Key Milwaukee approval opens new home construction

Through a recently approved tax incremental financing district, construction of more than 90 new affordable ho[...]

August 3, 2026

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles