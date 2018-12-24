Developers plan condo project in downtown Milwaukee

Developers announced plans on Monday to put up the first big condominium project that downtown Milwaukee has seen in more than a decade.

Wangard Partners, of Wauwatosa, said it would begin work this summer on a 70-unit condominium complex called Brady & Water at 1701 N. Water St. The structure would stand near the Milwaukee River and have boat slips and boathouses to store kayaks, boats and other recreational equipment.

Two subsequent phases of the project could bring the unit count at the site as high as 250.

The first phase of Brady & Water will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including townhomes and river homes that can be entered from either the street or the riverfront.

“We’re very excited about Brady & Water because it will provide a great living experience that connects the urban lifestyle of one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods with the natural environment of the Milwaukee River,” said Stewart Wangard, Wangard chief executive.

The project is being designed by Rinka, formerly the Milwaukee firm Rinka Chung Architects. It will have a boardwalk connecting to the Milwaukee Riverwalk and a green space that’s open to the public.