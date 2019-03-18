Dairyland Power announces solar energy project

Dairyland Power Cooperative has finalized a power purchase agreement with Ranger Power for the proposed 149 megawatt Badger State Solar Project.

Dairyland will purchase the entire output of the planned solar photovoltaic facility, which is proposed on private land in the towns of Jefferson and Oakland in Jefferson County.

The Badger State Solar Project will generate enough renewable energy to power more than 20,000 homes, according to a news release from the company.

Ranger Power is the developer of the solar energy facility. Pollinator habitat is also planned for the site.

“Dairyland is excited to collaborate with Ranger Power on this sustainable solar energy facility,” said Barbara Nick, Dairyland president and CEO, in a release. “Resource diversification is foundational to Dairyland’s commitment to a sustainable, future-facing power supply. We look forward to Badger State Solar’s benefit to our cooperative membership, local communities and the environment.”

In addition to the renewable energy it produces, the Badger State Solar Project is expected to bring significant economic impacts to the area. Ranger Power estimates the facility will require hundreds of construction jobs during its creation and up to five full-time positions once it is operational.

If approved, construction of Badger State Solar is anticipated to begin in 2020 with commercial operation commencing in 2022.