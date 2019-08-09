Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Minneapolis bans new drive-through windows

Minneapolis bans new drive-through windows

By: Associated Press August 9, 2019 10:07 am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Local planners say Minneapolis is the first city of its size in the country to ban new drive-through windows.

The City Council voted Thursday to ban the construction of new drive-through windows. Existing ones are grandfathered in.

Council President Lisa Bender proposed the ban last year to cut down on vehicle noise, idling and traffic and to make sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

New drive-through windows have already been prohibited in 17 of the city’s 23 zoning districts. The Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan approved by the council last year directs the city to outlaw new drive-through facilities and gas stations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo