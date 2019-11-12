Evers signs order to promote diversity in state government

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order designed to promote diversity and inclusiveness in Wisconsin state government.

Evers signed the order at a state office building on Tuesday surrounded by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, members of his Cabinet, Democratic state lawmakers and others in his administration.

The order requires state agencies to develop and adopt fairness and inclusion plans. It also calls for setting up and providing mandatory training to all state agency employees. Evers is also setting up a diversity advisory council.

Evers says the state has a role in making sure state government employees feel empowered and heard in the workplace.