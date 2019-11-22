Evers signs bills cleaning up building-permit laws

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill meant to clean up a law that has led some local governments to require contractors to file applications for building permits in both paper and electronic forms.

Evers signed the legislation, Assembly Bill 117, along with a dozen others on Thursday. The bill — now 2019 Act 38 — clarifies the intent of a law passed in 2015 to allow contractors to apply for building permits electronically. The law required the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services to post a template application online and set up a system for tracking and submitting applications.

But some local governments took the law to mean builders needed to file applications in both paper and electronic forms. The uncertainty sometimes led to weeks of delays for builders.

The proposal to clean up the law drew support from a number of lobbying groups, including the Wisconsin Realtors Association and the Alliance for Regulatory Coordination.