Milwaukee Tool sues competitor for 'misleading' logo

Milwaukee Tool sues competitor for ‘misleading’ logo

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 4, 2020 1:32 pm

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation is suing the company that makes Milwaukee Leather products, accusing it of misleading customers and tarnishing the reputation of Milwaukee Tool’s “famous” logo.

