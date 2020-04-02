Quantcast
Wisconsin Center board OKs expansion financing once market recovers from COVID-19

Wisconsin Center board OKs expansion financing once market recovers from COVID-19

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 2, 2020 3:12 pm

The long-planned $420 million expansion of Milwaukee's downtown convention center is moving ahead again after officials approved a plan allowing money to be borrowed for the project once markets recover following the COVID-19 outbreak.

