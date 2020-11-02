New North has relocated to NWTC

The office of New North Inc. has relocated. The organization’s new mailing address is:

New North Inc.

2740 West Mason St.

Green Bay, WI 54303

Those visiting the New North office within the College of Business at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College should enter on the west side and proceed to Room BT344.

rNew North is a regional marketing and economic development corporation fostering collaboration among private and public sector leaders throughout the 18 counties of northeast Wisconsin.

The phone number and email addresses for New North personnel have not changed. The phone number remains (920) 336-3860, and staff also can be contacted through the New North website at https://www.thenewnorth.com/contact-us/.