Torzala joins New North as VP of Marketing and Investor Relations

Renee Torzala, a community-focused marketing and business professional in northeast Wisconsin, will join New North Inc. as vice president of Marketing and Investor Relations, according to President and CEO Barb LaMue. She will begin the position on April 1.

In this role, Torzala will lead marketing and branding initiatives, manage investor relations and coordinate events, including the New North Summit and the investor appreciation event.

Torzala has a long history in economic development and community involvement on both a professional and personal level. Through her private-sector employment, she has held positions encompassing marketing, public relations, communications, fundraising, and community partnerships/relations. Torzala also has volunteered extensively away from work.

Her experience in marketing, branding and corporate social responsibility in the New North region includes leadership roles at Community First Credit Union, Faith Technologies and Stadtmueller & Associates.

Torzala’s community-based efforts also have included time as director of community partnerships for Appleton Downtown Inc., director of public relations and fundraising for Future Neenah Inc., and marketing director for the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

Torzala has been a volunteer member of the New North Marketing and Branding Committee since January 2018. She also is part of the Environmental Education Committee for the Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton, a member of the Workplace Volunteer Council and Make a Difference Day committee for Volunteer Fox Cities, and has served as a career mentor for high school students through the Fox Cities Boys & Girls Club.

Torzala graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with honors in 1992, holding a degree in journalism with an advertising/public relations emphasis and an English minor.