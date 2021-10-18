Bill allows for delayed code inspections due to COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill giving municipalities the ability to waive fees for late tax payments and allows a residence to be occupied before it is inspected for code compliance.

The bills are meant to ease tax collection and code compliance rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They will give building permit holders the ability to seek an extension of up to 36 months for an inspection of a construction project and allow residential properties, in many circumstances, to be occupied before an inspection is completed..

Local governments will also be able to waive late fees on property taxes if a county adopts a resolution allowing for a grace period for financial hardship. They will also give a person or business the ability to contest tax collections, even at times when taxes were paid late.

The bill, Senate Bill 254, will now become Wisconsin Act 80 after receiving Evers’ signature on Friday. Rep. Tyler Vorpagel, R-Plymouth, and Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, were the authors of the legislation.