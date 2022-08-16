Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Expanded eligibility opens grant program to owners of around 1,036 more wells, the Department of Natural Resources announced.

By: Ethan Duran August 16, 2022 2:04 pm

Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the state is distributing $10 million to rebuild or abandon contaminated wells throughout Wisconsin, or treat water from such wells.

