Wisconsin hits milestone as apprentice numbers break 15,000 (access required)

Wisconsin hits milestone as apprentice numbers break 15,000 (access required)

By: Ethan Duran October 6, 2022 1:30 pm

Wisconsin saw the highest apprenticeship participation rate in two decades as the state broke more than 15,000 active apprentices, Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Workforce Development announced on Thursday. 

