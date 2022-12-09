MSI General acquires Tredo Group

MSI General Corp. has acquired Milwaukee-based architectural firm Tredo Group.

Formally launched by Jeff Tredo in 2016, Tredo Group provides architectural design and facility planning services in the greater Milwaukee area. Highlights of their finished project portfolio include key components of the Ballpark Commons in Franklin: a mixed-use office building and headquarters of ROCVentures; the baseball stadium structures at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen and UW-Milwaukee Panthers; and the Luxe Golf Bays and Hinterhof Biergarten.

Appointed vice president, director of Design at MSI General, Tredo foresees growth of MSI General within Wisconsin’s design/build commercial construction industry by combining high-quality architectural design and engineering with proven project delivery.

Tredo is a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School and UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Planning. He has been designing buildings in southeastern Wisconsin for over 30 years. In 2006, he cofounded Korb Tredo Architects, now called Korb + Associates Architects, and in 2015, he was the firm principal at Rinka-Chung Architecture, now called RINKA.

He enjoys mentoring up-and-coming talent and encourages students from all demographics to pursue careers in architecture and the construction trades. He has served as a member of the MMAC’s Council of Small Business Executives and the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, and also on the board of The Center for Urban Teaching.