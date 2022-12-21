Silkey joins MSI General’s Design Team

Daniel Silkey has joined MSI General’s Design Team as a structural engineer.

He is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Master of Science degree in Civil and Structural Engineering.

With nearly eight years in the material handling and construction industries, Silkey’s key responsibilities at MSI General include creating and coordinating structural design objectives on multiple projects while collaborating with the Design Team to determine cost-effective engineering solutions. With a broad knowledge base and technological expertise, he focuses on integrating imperative structural design with attainable construction methods.