Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Silkey joins MSI General’s Design Team

Silkey joins MSI General’s Design Team

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 21, 2022 2:59 pm

Daniel Silkey

Daniel Silkey has joined MSI General’s Design Team as a structural engineer.

He is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Master of Science degree in Civil and Structural Engineering.

With nearly eight years in the material handling and construction industries, Silkey’s key responsibilities at MSI General include creating and coordinating structural design objectives on multiple projects while collaborating with the Design Team to determine cost-effective engineering solutions. With a broad knowledge base and technological expertise, he focuses on integrating imperative structural design with attainable construction methods.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo